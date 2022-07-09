GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track.
It happened around 10:15 Saturday morning in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a low-void trailer got stuck while crossing.
Bryce Shumate Hardin County's chief emergency services officer said no one was hurt in the crash.
Shumate said the main engine of the trailer is the only part of the train derailed, it's still upright, and there aren't any leaks or other hazmat situations.
Workers at Mountain Mike's Coffee House told WDRB it felt like an earthquake and the lights flickered.
Hardin County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
It's unclear what the train was hauling and how long it will be blocking the tracks at Main Street.
This story is story may be updated.
