LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is expected to begin his fight Monday to keep racing in New York.
The hearing in front of a New York Racing Association appointed officer is expected to last several days and is not open to the public.
The NYRA claims that over a 16-month period before the 2021 Kentucky Derby, six horses under Baffert's care violated rules in six separate races.
The group wants to suspend Baffert.
Baffert is already suspended from Churchill Downs-owned tracks for two years after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.
Related stories:
- Baffert drafting lawsuit to enter colts in 2022 Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs vows to fight
- Kentucky Derby first-place finisher Medina Spirit collapses, dies on track after workout
- CRAWFORD | The call on Medina Spirit's failed Derby drug test may have just gotten tougher
- CRAWFORD | Baffert's Corniche wins Juvenile, but Churchill won't award Derby points
- Baffert will be allowed to run horses in Breeders' Cup, but under conditions
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.