LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Training begins Saturday for 49th running of the mini marathon and the 21st edition of the full marathon.
The Norton Sports Health Training Program is returning with in-person training for both events. Orientation will be held Wednesday, and the free 15-week training will take place from Jan. 15 through April 23.
Attendees at orientation can get a free training manual, meet Norton experts and check out race gear at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The first group training run is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Swags Sports Shoes South at 7415 3rd Street Road. Training will then continue each Saturday until April 23.
“The Norton Sports Health Training Program is the best way to train, get connected with other participants and stay on course for the Festival’s road races,” KDF Race Director Chris Martini said in a news release. “Whether it’s your first race, or one of many, this program will help you meet your goals and cross the finish line.”
All training attendees need to register online beforehand. To do so, click here. A limited number of people will be allowed in every 30 minutes to limit crowding. Masks will also be required.
To register for the spring races, click here.
