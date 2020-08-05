LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to weigh in a on a project that would widen Interestate 71 through Jefferson County.
The state is working on a plan to widen I-71 from downtown to I-265. KYTC said up to 70,000 cars travel that stretch of road each day.
"This portion of I-71 is heavily traveled ... there is congestion there, obviously." said Stephanie Caros, a spokeswoman for KYTC District 5.
The project, which is in the design phase, would add an additional lane in each direction, which would make six lanes total.
"We would add it in the median," Caros said.
Citing crash reports from Kentucky State Police, KYTC noted 740 crashes from 2017-19 within the nine-mile project limit. Two crashes were fatal, 123 were involved injuries.
Since the public can't weigh in on the project in person due to COVID-19 concerns, KYTC is seeking driver feedback through an online survey.
"The survey that's up there is a really interactive website," Caros said. "So it kind of walks you step by step through the different phases of what we are looking at in this area, gives you really detailed information about each section."
The design team will use that feedback to shape the final plan, but it's going to be years before drivers see construction crews hitting the pavement.
"With any type of project, there is definitely time before we would move to any type of next stages," Caros said.
To take the survey, click here. Responses are due by Aug. 28.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.