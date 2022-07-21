LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is ramping up at the new VA medical center.
There's also a plan in place to alleviate traffic and safety concerns in the US 42/I-264 interchange that is adjacent to the hospital site.
Local legislators called a public meeting on Thursday night so neighbors could hear directly from the Transportation Cabinet about the future of the interchange, and from VA Hospital officials about progress.
State Representative Ken Fleming and Tina Bojanowski, along with Metro Council member Paula McCraney, were in attendance.
Fleming said the VA official emailed in the afternoon saying they would not attend, so the focus mainly stayed with KYTC and their design for the Watterson near Brownsboro Road.
KYTC says the plans has been in place since 2014, well before shovels went in the ground at the hospital site.
"We knew that land was likely to be developed and this was designed in anticipation of something being developed there," KYTC District 5 Spokesman Jim Hannah said.
Hannah says the Watterson will be widened between Westport Road and I-71. There will be three lanes in both directions with a barrier wall. The area at Brownsboro Road will become a single-point urban interchange, which will cut down two stop lights to one and add more on-and-off ramp lanes.
Officials compared this to the interchange at Poplar Level Road.
Hannah says they are in the final design phase, the funding is there from the state legislators, and the buying right-of-way process is happening.
"That's where we purchase land that's needed to rebuild the intersection. That has started, it could go into next year. We're not sure when that could end," Hannah said.
Once that process concludes, utilities will be removed. Construction will follow, potentially by 2024. That also means that the new lanes and roads at the interchange will likely not be in place before the VA Hospital opens.
Reps. Bojanowski and Fleming say the meeting was to keep neighbors in the loop. Fleming added that he hopes KYTC does something to ease hospital access, but that's not in the plans right now.
