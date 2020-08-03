LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A trash fire burned for more than an hour Monday morning near Jefferson Square Park.
A group of people gathered just after midnight on 6th Street, near the intersection with Jefferson and appeared to start a trash fire.
Our camera near Jefferson Square park captured the incident. It appears the fire burned for more than an hour before police or firefighters responded.
LMPD has not responded to our request for comment on the fire.
