LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off another year of record homicides in Louisville, a city initiative is working to connect families with services such as therapy to help them cope with trauma.
The Trauma Resilient Community (TRC) initiative is a five-year, $5 million federal grant that addresses violence and trauma in the community. The project was first announced in 2018.
Up to this point, those behind the project have said the focus has mainly been to work with organizations and partners known as "backbone agencies" to train people who respond and provide services to families.
One of those backbone agencies is The Center for Women and Families.
"We play a critical role in first getting resilient ourselves. We are trying to support the people who support people," said Laura Saeed, with The Center for Women and Families.
Saeed said the Center works with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
"The layer upon layer upon layer of trauma is significant," she said.
In 2022, the focus of the TRC project is shifting to more of an individual approach, where organizers are reaching out to community members who may be interested in services.
"We're having money set aside for some free therapy for those families who are dealing with a loss due to gun violence, that they can come in and they can just go straight in and get some help," said Nannette Dix, with the Trauma Resilient Community project.
Recently, thousands of mailers were sent to homes in west and south Louisville highlighting the services provided through the TRC project and information on how to get connected.
"You don't know how many calls I get from people getting that mailer," said Dix.
The project is working to provide trauma treatment to 400 kids and their families. Up to this point, Dix said the TRC project has helped around half of that amount.
While the grant focuses on working with families in west and south Louisville, Dix said anyone impacted by trauma is welcome to reach out about these services.
"We will ensure that they get to the right treatment option for them. If someone is impacted by gun violence, by all means, call me. We will ensure that we get them to the services that will help them. I have folks calling me weekly, that do not necessary align with the grant requirements, but I ensure that they are getting to the help that they need. Our expanded TRC model will be very holistic in its approach in dealing with anyone impacted by trauma," Dix said in a statement.
To learn more about services and how to get involved, click here.
For information on the Trauma Resilient Community project, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.