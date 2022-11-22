LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spread the word: Thanksgiving holiday travelers traveling to and from Louisville should be prepared for crowds.
Bring your patience. That's something we've heard time and time again during the holidays, but coming out of the pandemic, officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are anticipating record travel levels.
"The Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, will be the busiest day of holiday travel here for SDF (Louisville's international airport)," said Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. "We're expecting a combined total of 15,000 scheduled arriving and departing seats on that day, so it will be the busiest."
AAA is projecting 54.6 million people nationwide will travel this Thanksgiving, which is near pre-pandemic levels.
At the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, leaders say travel is 96% of what they saw in 2019, which is close to pre-pandemic levels.
There are also changes to TSA this year, including a $500 million renovation plan means more lines to cut down on wait times.
We spoke with one traveler, Cori Simpson, who has a strategy for beating the anticipated rush.
"I would say, get here early and plan ahead," she said. "I'm a very organized person. Get here early."
"My dad was like, 'This is the best day of travel. It's on Tuesday, a couple days before Thanksgiving -- not too close to Thanksgiving,'" she added. "So I decided to do this day."
Also, don't forget the Thanksgiving driving playlist. AAA projects 49 million people will drive to their holiday destination. With this increased traffic, Indiana State Police will also be bolstering patrols on area highways as part of their Safe Family Travel campaign to discourage impaired driving and encourage seat belt use.
So when should you leave the house? Airport leaders say you should get to the airport 90 to 120 minutes before your flight.
If you choose to drive, also remember to pack any supplies needed in the event you get stranded, including water, snacks and blankets.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.