LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands in Kentuckiana made their way back home on one of the busiest traveling days of the year: the day after Christmas.
A traveler at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport told WDRB News he was happy to be back in Louisville Sunday afternoon.
“We're ready to get home and deal with the jet lag coming in from across five time zones,” said Robert Bert who had just gotten off a plane from celebrating Christmas in Hawaii with his wife.
"We were going to go last year, but because of COVID we couldn't,” said Bert who, like many other flyers, ran into some issues while getting back home.
"We had a five-hour flight getting from Hawaii to Dallas/Fort Worth,” said Bert. “And then we had to sit for a lot longer when we got here. I think it was around 3:30 when we got back. We were supposed to get here between 1:50 and 2 o'clock."
There were more than 20 delays at the Louisville airport Sunday afternoon, and at least nine flights were canceled.
More than 3,000 flights across the country have been canceled since Friday, according to FlightAware.
Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 is considered the busiest travel time of the year and the Louisville airport will see around 180,000 passengers during that time.
Airport officials say scheduled flights nearly met capacity, and the total number of passengers is on course of another record-setting year.
AAA says the busiest times of the holiday season for drivers was between 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
For those drivers spending some extra time out of town, AAA recommends the best day to return home is Jan 2. after New Year's Day.
