LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday was a busy day at Louisville's main airport, as thousands of people headed out of town for Thanksgiving.
Officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport say 32,000 people are expected to fly into and out of the airport on Wednesday and Thursday.
While rain had moved out of the Louisville area by Wednesday afternoon, airport officials want people to remember that bad weather has a ripple effect at airports across the nation.
"All those things can have a direct impact here in Louisville because an aircraft is not just between two cities," said Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for the airport. "It could be on a journey across two, three, four airports. So getting from Point A to C could be impacted by what's going on at Point B."
Airport officials are urging travelers to get to the airport two hours before their flights and to keep an eye on their flight status.
