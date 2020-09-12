LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traveling exhibit that honors the sacrifices of America's fallen heroes made a stop in St. Matthews on Saturday.
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit stopped at Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Road, near Hubbards Lane. The exhibit aims to raise awareness about the services and sacrifices of nation's military.
Each year the organization lays over 2.5 million wreaths on the graves of fallen service members across the country. In Louisville, the event happens at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery around Christmas.
This year's ceremony may be different, but officials say it will definitely still happen.
"Now the actual ceremony may be slightly changed because of coronavirus, but we will be there to put out the wreaths on these tombstones in remembrance," said Mike King, a volunteer for Wreaths Across America.
This year's local ceremony will happen on Dec. 19. You can sponsor a wreath for a veteran's grave for $15.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.