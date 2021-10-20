LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music singer Travis Tritt canceled several tour dates because of COVID-19 safety precautions at some venues.
One of those dates includes a stop Nov. 13 at the Louisville Palace Theatre downtown. The Palace requires guests to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Tritt calls the restrictions, "discrimination."
He said he's not speaking out against vaccines, just anyone forcing them on people who may not want or need them.
"This is trying to shame people," Tritt said. "This is trying to basically discriminate against people that they don't feel are clean enough to be a part of enjoying a concert like that."
He also canceled shows in Indiana, Mississippi and Illinois.
