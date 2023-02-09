LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
The gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville.
The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of the house, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, with the Louisville Fire Department.
Fortunately, Cooper said, said no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
The fire department responded to dozens of weather-related incidents on Thursday.
