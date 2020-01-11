LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Fire crews were called to a neighborhood on the east side Saturday morning to rescue two people from a home.
Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis tweeted out that a tree fell on the house located at 104 Holliswood Road just before 11 a.m. That's just outside of the Hurstbourne neighborhood in St. Matthews.
According to Yuodis, two people were trapped inside and safely rescued.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene confirms they were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The siren's lights and sirens were on. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Additional fire crews were requested.
St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini is responding to the scene.
