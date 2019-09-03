LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sudden crack and screams broke the silence at a Kentucky campground after a tree fell on a tent.
Witnesses say the tree fell on a tent full of people Sunday night at the Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park in Mt. Olivet.
A crowd of people gathered to lift the massive tree off the tent to free a several campers stuck inside. Two of the campers inside the tent suffered serious injuries.
"I prayed all night. Every time I would take up, I prayed, and I prayed," said Brenda Jones, who witnessed the incident. "I think it's by God's grace they are still with us today."
The two were airlifted to the hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.