LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- U of L football coach Scott Satterfield received a surprise at his home from one of his colleagues overnight.
Basketball Coach Chris Mack posted a video to his Twitter page revealing that he was responsible for the stunt.
🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻😉 https://t.co/0dlWlikNoe pic.twitter.com/o5XbBWE5Wz— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) December 6, 2019
Satterfield tweeted back that he was glad it was a small tree and that he will always remember the gesture.
I’m glad it’s a small tree!! This will be remembered for sure!😜😎 https://t.co/XQ9xLcX7Ns— Coach Satterfield (@CoachSattUofL) December 6, 2019
Satterfield was named ACC football coach of the year earlier this week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.