coach satterfield house .jpg

Courtesy: @UofLFootball on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- U of L football coach Scott Satterfield received a surprise at his home from one of his colleagues overnight.

Basketball Coach Chris Mack posted a video to his Twitter page revealing that he was responsible for the stunt. 

Satterfield tweeted back that he was glad it was a small tree and that he will always remember the gesture.

Satterfield was named ACC football coach of the year earlier this week.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.