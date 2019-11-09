LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is working to enhance Louisville's tree canopy and make the city greener by spring.
Trees Louisville gave away more than 250 trees at the Americana Community Center on Saturday. The organization handed out free oak, poplar and smaller fruit trees with the hopes of enhancing local greenery.
"If you've got a robust tree canopy, you've got cleaner air, you've got better-managed storm water, said Cindi Sullivan, executive director of Trees Louisville. "You save energy, and it helps to mitigate the urban heat island effect, as well."
Trees Louisville has given out more than 1,500 trees in 2019.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.