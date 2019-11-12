LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper gave emotional testimony Tuesday during the trial of the man charged with shooting him in the head two years ago.
Oscar Kays was 79 when police say he shot Trooper Morgenn Evans during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville in December 2017. The trooper's head was skimmed by the bullet. On Tuesday Evans told the court he's still dealing with lasting effects from the shooting. He choked up a little while testifying, saying he didn't know if he was going to die that night.
According to court documents, Kays was driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado when Evans stopped him for a suspected DUI violation on Dec. 12, 2017.
During the stop, police say Kays "became combative," then pulled out a gun and fired at Evans. Evans was able to return fire and chase Kays as he drove from the scene. He made it back to his home on Huston Drive before he was arrested by Jeffersonville Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Department.
"Oscar Kays stepped out of the front door of the residence at that time with a long gun and confronted officers at the scene," Goodin said. "He then retreated back into his home and came out the back door of the residence with the long gun, and at that point in time decided to put the gun down where he was taken into custody."
Kays is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. His legal team says they don't believe he intended to kill Evans.
This is a bench trial, meaning the outcome of the trial will be decided by a judge, not a jury.
