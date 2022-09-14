LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 has been delayed almost a year. 

Ex-detective Brett Hankison was indicted in August on two charges of deprivation of rights for firing into a bedroom window in Taylor's apartment that was covered with blinds and a blackout curtain after "there was no longer a lawful objective justifying the use of deadly force," according to the indictment.

He was scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 13, but his attorneys and prosecutors agreed that wasn't enough time. The trial is now scheduled for Aug. 21, 2023.

So far, prosecutors have turned over 300,000 pages of discovery, with more discovery expected to be turned over. 

Hankison submitted to DNA testing on Tuesday, after being ordered by a judge during a hearing on Sept. 6

He also traveled to Las Vegas recently, which may also be a violation of his release on an unsecured bond of $50,000, meaning he only has to pay if he doesn't comply with the conditions.

