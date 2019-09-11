LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trial is expected to start on Thursday for a former Bullitt County teacher whose text messages led to a school lockdown.
Former Bullitt Central Spanish Teacher Dusty Witherspoon was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and criminal trespassing in October 2018.
Witherspoon's attorney says the text message was actually sent to her friend in the Governor's Office saying she wanted to meet with the Governor to expose what the school system was doing to her.
But the attorney says when Witherspoon took a screen shot of her message and sent it to a teacher friend, the district twisted that into a threat to commit violence.
Her attorney says jury selection is expected to start Thursday morning and the trial is expected to last two days.
School officials say Witherspoon is still appealing her termination.
