LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial is expected to start today for the man accused of causing a crash that killed an LMPD detective. 

LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve 2018. Her police car burst into flames after an MSD tanker truck, with Roger Burdette behind the wheel, hit it on Interstate 64 East in front of the Belvedere in downtown Louisville. 

Burdette's trial was supposed to start in July, but was delayed until Oct. 25 to make sure witnesses on both sides could testify.

Prosecutors claim Burdette was watching pornography on his cell phone moments before the crash, and that he had drugs in his system that impaired his motor skills.

Burdette, who was not injured in the wreck, failed a field sobriety test and originally told police he had taken non-narcotic prescription drugs. He was charged with murder and DUI and fired by MSD about a month after the crash.

