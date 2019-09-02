LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people charged in connection with the stabbing death of a restaurant worker in the Irish Hill neighborhood more than two years ago are scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.
Timothy Singer and Amanda Needy are both charged with the murder of Nicholas Morris, who was stabbed to death outside the Ciao Ristorante in the 1200 block of Payne Street on Feb. 17, 2017.
The 33-year-old Morris, who was a cook at the restaurant, was on a cigarette break when he was stabbed. Police say tips led them to Timothy Singer, who lived with Needy. Morris and Needy had a child together, and were reportedly in the middle of a bitter custody battle before Morris was murdered.
After further investigation, police arrested Needy in December 2018 and also charged her with murder.
According to court documents, police found a detailed map of Morris' house in Singer's room. Investigators say they believe Needy planned to pay Singer for the murder.
In an interview in 2017, Bridgette Pizzonia, the restaurant's owner, said Morris was a great employee who cared deeply about his three daughters.
"With the girls, he would paint their nails, braid their hair. I mean he was just an awesome dad and an awesome person."
