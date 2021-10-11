LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Lexington for the former University of Kentucky student accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a 4-year-old.
Jacob Heil is charged with reckless homicide and driving drunk for a crash in 2018 outside a UK football game. He's accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.
Heil, who was 20 years old at the time, told authorities he drank two beers before crashing into Marco Lee Shemwell on Cooper Drive near Kroger Field in Sept. 2018. Shemwell died two days after the crash.
Lexington Police say Heil's blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. An arrest report states Heil left a tailgating event before the crash.
