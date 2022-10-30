LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday.
Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more.
Families also brought canned goods to donate to the food pantry at Southwest Community Ministries.
"So we allow them to come through, they drop their canned goods at the beginning and then they can come through and enjoy just a great day of trick-or-treating," Khalil Batshon, the event's organizer, said.
The event brings together businesses and community members to give back and have fun.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.