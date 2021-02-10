LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TRIMARC officials say drivers in Louisville aren't respecting the ice -- and they're seeing a lot of traffic crashes Wednesday morning because of it.
"We try to keep a cool head when things are chaotic on the interstate," said TRIMARC Traffic Operations Center Manager Rickie Boller. "But the fact of the matter is there are crashes piling up everywhere. There's vehicles sliding off the roadway. There's people not respecting the black ice that's out there and driving as though things are normal and it's not."
Officials say Wednesday morning was just a small taste of what's expected to come Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As a result, TRIMARC is placing extra staff on standby to distribute traffic notifications, deploy traffic signs and coordinate with first responders when there is a crash.
LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are also preparing, as power outages are expected to impact parts of Kentucky due to icy buildup on powerlines. Officials say residents should seal any leaks around windows or doors to keep warm air inside and have plenty of batteries, blankets and medicine on hand. It's also important to keep your phone charged -- and stay away from any downed powerlines.
"Make sure you have what you need to be prepared, depending on what kind of situation you end up in if we have extreme weather, or in the event we have outages for an extended period of time," said Natasha Collins, a spokeswoman for LG&E and KU. "So whether it's in your vehicle or your home, you want to think about having things like a battery-powered radio."
