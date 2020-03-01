MILTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 129 years, a Trimble County church is closing its doors for good.
The remaining members of the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church hope to make even more memories in the short time they have left in their church sanctuary.
“In December of last year the congregation voted to discontinue its mission and ministry here due to dwindling resources and membership,” Pastor Dianne Reistroffer said.
The small, two-room Trimble County church will close its doors for good April 26.
“I will be missing the fellowship we have because we are like family still,” said Sharon Odgen, who has been attending the church for 50 years.
Many of the church members have been attending for decades — Vernon Pyles has attended for 70 years. He got married in the church and it’s where his teenage son’s funeral was held.
“Participating in music and listening to good sermons it’s all ... at least for my life ... been very rewarding,” Pyles said.
That music has been the foundation for the church — something each of its remaining 10 members holds close to their hearts.
“The church feels a sense of wholeness about its ministry in this place and the way it’s been faithful in serving the people of this county,” Reistroffer said.
Along with struggling financially, most of the remaining members are elderly. More than 50 former members are buried in a cemetery that borders the church.
The remaining members say they have started looking for other churches to join but will always be reminded of the music that filled the air and the joy that couldn’t be missed.
“To drive up the highway and see that church sitting here it will obviously spark a lot of good memories,” Pyles said.
Thought it won’t be the same, those at the church have accepted the changes ahead and found peace.
“I think the fact that we are closing during a month we celebrate the resurrection ... for me, that is what gives me hope,” Reistroffer said.
The trustees of the Methodist conference will now decide what will happen to the property and the building.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.