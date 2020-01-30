LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a Kentucky high school is facing charges after police say she was involved in an "inappropriate relationship" with a student at the school.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, 23-year-old Alexandra Lawhorn of Bedford, Kentucky, was an instructional assistant at Trimble County High School when the inappropriate relationship allegedly took place.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police says Lawhorn turned herself in to police, accompanied by her attorney. She is charged with two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Police say Lawhorn paid her $500 cash bond and was released. She was never booked in jail, so no mugshot is available.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.