LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County man has been arrested for murder after a fatal fight inside a Bedford home last week.
On Feb. 28, Kentucky State Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting on Hardy Creek Road, which is not far from U.S. 42, around 7:20 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot inside a home.
Police believe Terry Helm, 38, and Justin Collins, 28, got into a "confrontation" inside the home. KSP said during the conformation, Helm "brandished a firearm" in the direction of the other man.
Police said during the struggle, the gun discharged, fatally shooting Helm.
According to a news release, KSP obtained an arrest warrant for Collins after learning of video that was taken inside the home that morning. On Friday, officers arrested Collins "without incident."
He was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with murder.
