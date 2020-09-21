LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Milton man was killed in Trimble County when he was thrown from his vehicle after it left the road, hit an embankment and flipped.
According to police, James Leatherbury II, 47, was driving a sport utility vehicle when he ran off the road, hit an embankment and flipped near near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and Connor's Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Leatherbury was thrown from the vehicle.
He was taken by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
