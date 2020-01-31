BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents in Trimble County said they are shaken by what they call a breach of trust after a teaching assistant was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Kentucky State Police say 23-year-old Alexandra Lawhorn, of Bedford, was an instructional assistant at Trimble County High School when she allegedly started an inappropriate relationship with a student.
"You expect these people to take care of your children when you're not with them during the day," said Cassandra Fraley, who has a teenage son who attends Trimble County Junior Senior High School. "Those are supposed to mentors, and they're supposed to be safe there.
"She should've known better. She really should've known better. And she's going to have to deal with this the rest of her life. She's marked."
A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police said Lawhorn turned herself in to police at the state police post, accompanied by her attorney. She paid her $500 bond there, so she was released without having a mug shot taken.
Fraley is charged with two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Complete court records for the case are still not available, but an arrest report said Lawhorn admitted to her charges. The violation date for the charges listed a September 2019 date.
"It's an embarrassment on the county," Fraley said.
Trimble County Schools' Superintendent Jessica Wilcoxson said in a statement that Lawhorn resigned on Tuesday,Jan. 28.
"Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community," Wilcoxson's statement continued. "The Trimble County School District maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations."
Lawhorn is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
