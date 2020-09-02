BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County woman is calling her passion of sewing a labor of love – and she is helping thousands of people while doing it.
Joyce Estes has gotten pretty comfortable sitting at her kitchen table making dozens of face masks a day. Her table is a rainbow of colors, fabrics and elastic spools.
“Sometimes I think I could do this in my sleep,” Estes said as she sewed yet another mask.
Some days she’ll work 16 hours making masks to give away – asking for nothing in return.
“I reach as many as I can and just give them away. I told people they couldn’t buy them,” Estes said.
Over the last few months, she’s made them for churches, hospitals, nursing homes and doctor’s offices.
On Friday she called the Trimble County School District saying she had 1,400 masks she had made for its faculty, staff and students. She said she could bring them over in an hour and the district happily accepted.
“When she first opened the car door I saw a box there I was pleasantly surprised and then when we opened the trunk there was another large box and a bag filled with masks,” said Superintendent Jessica Wilcoxson. “We’ll give (them) to our teachers, our bus drivers, our cooks, our custodians, anybody and everybody in the district.”
Estes wanted to make sure most of the masks were different – some with Disney patterns, others with horses, shapes and different solid colors. Eight hundred made for adults and older students, and 600 for younger children in elementary school.
Bedford, KY woman makes & donates 1,400 masks to Trimble Co. School District. 😷I talk to her tonight about what she has planned next - on @WDRBNews at 11. pic.twitter.com/0nq7x27NZI— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) September 2, 2020
To date, she has made 3,048 masks. A tablet of paper on her table lists where masks have been distributed - along with letters of thanks.
Once people heard she was making masks for different groups and organizations, they starting donating materials. Estes sometimes goes through 25 yards of elastic in less than two days.
Now that the district has its masks, she is not sure where her next batch will go – but she’s ready.
“I will keep sewing,” Estes said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.