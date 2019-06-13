LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular Triple Crown of Running event is being canceled.
The organization behind the Kentucky Derby Festival event posted the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. It wrote that after 35 years, the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic, Rodes City Run 10K and Papa John's 10 Miler will no longer be held. The 2019 series was the final event.
The Triple Crown of Running statement says the fate of the races was decided because of declining participation, rising costs and the competition for sponsorship money.
It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running (LTCOR) race series, which includes the Anthem 5k Fitness Classic, Rodes City Run 10K and Papa John's 10 Miler. 2019 was the final year of the LTCOR after 35 years.— Triple Crown Running (@TripleCrownRun) June 13, 2019
Organizers sent a letter to people who had participated in the events in the past thanking them for the support.
The LTCOR could not continue to create the type of experience that would meet their standards and measure up to the quality events they have nurtured for nearly four decades. The committee worked with a number of great people and organizations in an attempt to get ahead of these challenges prior to the 2020 race season to find collaborative solutions. In the end they had to make the difficult, but necessary decision not to move forward with the events.
The organization thanked its many sponsors for support over the years.
The Triple Crown of Running race series has contributed $2 million to local charities including the Crusade for Children.
