LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC has the chance to win the first ever Women's Cup this weekend. 

The trophy was designed by an artist from Argentina and Grammy Award-winner Claudio Roncoli for the first ever tournament at Lynn Family Stadium. 

International teams Bayern Munich and Paris-Sant Germain, Racing Louisville FC and NWSL's Chicago Red Stars are all taking part in the two-day tournament. 

Racing plays Munich in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Chicago will face Paris-Saint Germain in the consolation at 3 p.m. 

