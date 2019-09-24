LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing Louisville woman in the Virgin Islands has been suspended because of weather.
A post by the Virgin Islands National Park says no signs of Lucy Schuhmann were found on Monday. All searches have stopped as Tropical Storm Karen gets closer and will resume when the weather improves.
The 48-year-old was last seen Wednesday morning by her AirBnB host in Coral Bay on St. John. Police believe Schumann drove to an area on the south side of St. John and went hiking. Investigators found her backpack with her passport inside, but there were no signs of her.
The search Monday focused on the water with a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, scuba divers and snorkelers.
The family is requesting privacy, as volunteers wait to continue the search.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.