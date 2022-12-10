LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family of an Oldham County teenager killed on Interstate 71 earlier this month honored the boy with a tribute on Saturday night.
Ayden Altman, 17, died after being hit by a semitruck near La Grange.
Police said Altman was involved in a crash on I-71 near La Grange while driving a black Chevrolet. The accident did not cause injuries to him or his passenger. The two got out of the car and stood in the median when police say a white tractor-trailer swerved off the road, in attempt to avoid the black Chevrolet, and hit Altman.
Altman loved big trucks and country music, so friends organized a truck drive on Saturday. The drive went through La Grange to Oldham County High School.
Classmates are still coping with his death.
"To me it shows it's not just a group of people here, it's really the whole community of Oldham County that came out tonight and showed for Ayden and his family," said Dawson Hosick, a friend of Altman.
Altman's funeral will be held Sunday.
Police are still searching for the truck driver.
Anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
