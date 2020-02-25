LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semitruck flipped and slid down an embankment near New Albany, Indiana, forcing authorities to close Corydon Pike.
Photos posted by Floyd County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook show the truck’s cab resting on its side, halfway down an embankment. The truck’s slide appears to have been halted in part because of some skinny trees.
Photos also show the truck’s rear axle in the air, with only the right rear wheels still touching the ground.
Authorities said the truck driver was not injured.
