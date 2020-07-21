LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A herd of cattle stormed Interstate 65 in Indianapolis after a semi truck accident.
Police called cowboys to help.
The cattle were being taken from Kentucky to Iowa. However, near Indianapolis, the semitrailer crashed and flipped. Six of the animals died, and one escaped into a nearby neighborhood.
Cowboys, some on horseback, came in with fencing to corral the cattle. Authorities got 47 of them back and recaptured the one that escaped into the neighborhood.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.