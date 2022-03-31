LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three lanes of Interstate 65 north have reopened in southern Indiana, after a truck lost a load of steel beams Thursday afternoon.
Three lanes of southbound I-65 are also open, according to Indiana State Police, but traffic remains slow in the northbound lanes.
Currently there are three lanes open southbound and one lane open northbound at the 3.2 mile marker pic.twitter.com/JZMPBBqqDf— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) March 31, 2022
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said about 3:15 p.m. a southbound semi crashed into the median wall, after swerving to avoid hitting another truck. The crash caused the truck to lose its load of steel beams, which crossed into the northbound lanes. Huls said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
ISP believes it will have to call a crane to remove the steel beams, but a state highway department plow may try to move them out of the way in the meantime.
This story will be updated.
