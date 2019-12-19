LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited pickup truck was recently named Pickup Truck of the Year by TRUCK TREND.
It was pitted against 11 other trucks, including GMCs, Chevys, Rams and a Jeep.
After a 1,000-mile test, TRUCK TREND experts praised the F-250's power and luxurious interior but said the Super Duty's power won testers over with "its combination of hard-working diesel torque, excellent city and highway driving dynamics, competent off-road chops, and class-competitive or class-leading interior quality."
"The 2020 Ford F-250 Limited offers a staggering level of capability that doesn’t result in a kidney-punishing freeway ride," TRUCK TREND Staff Editor Brett T. Evans wrote. "While I tend toward smaller pickups, the Super Duty nevertheless won me over thanks to its excellent drivability in almost every traffic situation."
The Ford F-250 is built at the Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.