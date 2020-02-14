LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Screaming ambulances. Critically hurt patients. Lives hanging in the balance.
When trauma comes through the front door of your job every day, it's hard to focus on anything else. Personal lives can flat line quickly. But, you know what they say about love: It pops up when you're least expecting it.
Eighteen years ago, Donna Gray learned that. She was an ER nurse at University Hospital then, and sometimes, in the midst of the insanity, she'd get a hug from a co-worker.
"I was very leery of him initially," Gray said with a smile. "He was just everybody's hug buddy."
She's talking about an Orthopedic Tech named Ronnie.
"Give a person a hug and a smile," Ronnie said. "It makes their day go better."
On one of Donna's busier days, Ronnie prepped for an embrace, but she stopped him. She said she didn't have any time.
"So I said, 'Here, take my phone number and give me a call,' Ronnie said. "Next thing I know, I was getting a call."
Donna was a fan. Neither one of them had much time for a relationship even when she moved to a different floor of the hospital. But one date turned into two, and a year turned into three, and then there was a proposal.
"We've been married 15 years, and we've never had an argument," Ronnie said.
A love tale like the Grays has no secrets. The reason it works for Ronnie and Donna is a simple Beatles lyric: They just let it be.
"She let me be myself, and I let her be herself," Ronnie said. "Like she said to me, 'I'm going to Africa.' And I said 'Bye.'"
Admiration for one another grew out of the sometimes tragic and chaotic environment of the emergency room.
"I would've never met her if it wasn't for the job," Ronnie said
Out of trauma came a life-long hug buddy and that forever kind of love.
