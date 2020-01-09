LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald J. Trump on Thursday filed for re-election in Kentucky, and the primary ballot on the Democratic side is starting to get crowded, with seven candidates having filed so far since Christmas.
Trump, a Republican, so far is unopposed.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, also filed her papers Thursday, a day after U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., according to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had filed in Kentucky on Jan. 2, as did U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttiegieg, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang had filed in Kentucky shortly after Christmas.
Eight Democrats and eight Republicans have filed for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Kentucky will hold its primary election May 19.
