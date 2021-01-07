LOUISVILLE< Ky. (WDRB) -- President Trump acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election for the first time Thursday night in a video message urging Americans to unite following violence at the U.S. Capitol.
"Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20th," Trump said. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."
January 8, 2021
Trump said he was "outraged" by individuals who participated in the violence at the US Capitol. He noted that those who broke the law "will pay."
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle had accused Trump of inciting the riot through inflammatory rhetoric. Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for President Trump to be removed by the 25th Amendment, or by impeachment if senior Trump officials refuse to act.
Copyright 2021 Fox News and WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.