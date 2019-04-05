LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump will travel to Indiana to address the National Rifle Association.
The President is scheduled to speak to members of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action on April 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the third straight year he's delivered the keynote address at the forum, according to Fox 59.
President Trump has previously pledged enduring White House support for the NRA, which endorsed his campaign for president at the NRA convention in Louisville in 2016.
In a release, the NRA says it is excited to have President Trump at the event again.
"Donald Trump is the most enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment to occupy the Oval Office in our lifetimes. It is truly an honor to have President Trump address NRA members for the fifth consecutive year," said Chris Cox, NRA-ILA Executive Director. "President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments ensure that the Second Amendment will be respected for generations to come. Our members are excited to hear him speak and thank him for his support for our Right to Keep and Bear Arms."
The convention runs from April 26-28. For more information about purchasing tickets, CLICK HERE.
