HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The White House has apologized in a big way to the pastor of a Kentucky church.
Jonathan Carl of South Fork Baptist Church in Hodgenville was the unintended Twitter target of President Trump.
But his nightmare eventually turned into a dream come true.
As WDRB first reported in September, Carl was attacked in a tweet by President Trump that was actually meant for a network news correspondent with a similar name.
“The President was trying to tweet against Jonathan Karl with a 'K.' I'm Jonathan Carl with a 'C'.' The ABC reporter didn't receive it. I received an insult from the President so to speak,” said Carl.
Carl was caught in a social media crossfire, but Trump's twitter typo led to a phone call from the White House.
“They said they had gotten wind of it all, they're sorry for what I'd experienced, and wanted to offer up an invitation to the White House,” he said.
The Carls accepted the invitation in early December.
“It was pretty comical. We would get the question a lot, ‘What brought you to DC?’ And we're like, it was actually a tweet,” said Car’s wife Brittney.
Brittney said she's always wanted to see the White House at Christmas.
“First of all, I absolutely love Christmas. It's my favorite time of year,” she said.
The two were able to spend hour in the historic home.
“It was just an awe,” said Brittney. “It's kind of a self-guided tour through each room. You can stop for photos and all of that.”
“You see these things on TV, and it's just neat to be there present,” Carl said.
They did not run into the President or First Lady, but did later meet Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell at his Capitol office.
“He gave us a few moments before he went in. I guess everybody was ready to take a vote, so they were waiting for him. But he was gracious to let us pray over him,” said Carl.
They returned with mementos and memories to share with Brittney's first-grade students at Hodgenville Elementary.
“Because a lot of them, they don't get to leave the state of Kentucky or the city of Hodgenville, and just to bring that back home to be able to share with people, it's been a blessing also,” she said.
For the Carls, it was an experience that brought the meaning of Christmas to life.
“It was an unexpected blessing, a gift that we didn't deserve or earn or work for,” said Carl. “We can just rejoice and enjoy it, and get to share it, too.”
