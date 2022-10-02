LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration, TSA, is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport.
To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
A spokesperson for TSA says it is a lengthy training process that's why hiring months in advance is important.
"We're not just going to sit them in front of an X-ray with live passengers to screen things. So there is a lengthy training process that goes into it," Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson said. "The people we're hiring right now will likely be kind of right into it in the holidays. It takes a couple of months before they're certified and ready."
Daily requirements for a transportation security officer include security entry and exits points, checking for dangerous objects and hazards in luggage and performing screenings.
For more information you can click on the TSA jobs website.
