LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wind down, travel is beginning to pick up. But everyone planning to board a flight this fall will need to make sure their identification will fly.
Beginning Oct. 1, a REAL ID card, or some other approved form of identification such as a passport, will be needed to get onto planes and into federal buildings and military bases.
“What we don't want to happen is that date gets here, you come to the checkpoint, and you're not going to be able to get through the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, regional spokesperson for the TSA.
So far, only about 100,000 Kentuckians have gotten a REAL ID, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“We would always love to be further along," said Matthew Cole, the cabinet’s commissioner for the department of regulations. "Kentucky was a little late to the game in getting the system up and running. But now that we're there, we're increasing capacity and locations all the time.”
KYTC has now set up 15 regional REAL ID offices across the state, including two in Louisville.
“We continue to evaluate those daily to find out where we need more offices and more staffing,” Cole said.
As the pandemic ends and air travel picks up, so will demand for the REAL ID.
“You probably will see a mad rush for folks to go get it, probably the same with passport applications,” Howell said.
Authorities said not to count on the federal government to extend the deadline as it has in the past.
“We encourage all the citizens of the commonwealth to be prepared for that date,” Cole said.
For more information on how to obtain a REAL ID and to make an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.