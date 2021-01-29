LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TSA officers at Kentucky airports found a total of 58 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2020, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.
That's nearly double the national rate in the same year.
Passengers can travel with firearms, but they must be placed in checked baggage. Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
According to the news news release, TSA officials found the most firearms at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, where 31 weapons were confiscated. Authorities said 17 firearms were found in carry-on luggage at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, while the remaining 10 were found at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.
The number of total firearms seized in the state was down over previous years. Officials say 75 weapons were found in 2018, 73 in 2019 but only 58 in 2020. The agency said that decrease mirrors a significantly reduced number of flight and air travelers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, officials point out that the number of firearms found at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International remained flat over that time period, with 31 found in 2018, 30 in 2019 and 31 in 2020.
