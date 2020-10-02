LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Transportation Security Administration says it seized 24 guns at airport security checkpoints in Kentucky between March and September 2020.
That's a little less than half of the firearms that were seized during the same period last year.
According to a news release, during the six-month period, five guns were found at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and four were found at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky airport.
All of the guns were found in carry-on bags. TSA officials notified local police after finding the weapons.
According to the news release, 44 firearms were detected during the same period in 2019, but passenger volume this year is down 60-90 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although it's legal to travel with guns in checked luggage (if the weapons are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
Anyone caught with a gun in a carry-on bag can be criminally charged, in addition to other civil and financial penalties.
