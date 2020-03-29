LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TSA worker at the Louisville airport has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is a baggage officer who last worked on March 24 for an 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. shift, TSA officials said Sunday.
A statement from the TSA says the employee worked in the east baggage location.
"TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," TSA said in a statement. "Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport."
Louisville is now one of 22 airports in the U.S. where TSA workers, 83 total, have tested positive for the virus "in the past 14 days." For a map of airports with confirmed cases, click here.
No other information was immediately available.
