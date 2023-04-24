LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Host Tucker Carlson is no longer employed at Fox News, according to a news release from the network.
"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the release stated. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21. According to the news release, his show will be replaced by Fox News Tonight beginning at 8 p.m. until a new host is named.
Carlson became Fox's most popular personality after replacing Bill O'Reilly in Fox's prime-time lineup in 2016. He's also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.
There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.
